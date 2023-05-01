Donors, volunteers and sponsors of La Porte County Habitat for Humanity’s Tibma Project hoist shovels of soil during a “thank you” ceremony Sunday at 1401 Woodward St., La Porte. The parcel, formerly the site of the Tibma Bakery, is slated for construction of five new homes.
The property at the corner of McCollum and Woodward streets was formerly the Tibma Bakery, and was purchased by the city, which demolished the building and approved an agreement with Habitat for new housing.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Sophia Coleman, right, discusses the project as state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, looks on.
Photos by Amanda Haverstick
