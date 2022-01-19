La PORTE — Daily life in La Porte County continues to be dominated by COVID-19 and the recent surge of the Omicron variant.
“Unfortunately, I sound like a broken record. Things are just getting worse,” La Porte County Health Officer Dr. Sandra Deausy said at Tuesday’s quarterly meeting of the La Porte County Health Department.
“Omicron is everywhere, including in my house. We’re through it now at this time, but hopefully that won’t happen again.”
La Porte County – and all of Indiana – was in the red level for COVID spread threat risk. The county had 193 new cases on Tuesday, according to state health officials. The high for the month, so far, was 330 cases on Jan. 3.
Deausy said the numbers are probably much higher than what is being reported due to home testing and those results not being reported.
“The other metrics that we do look at, such as hospitalizations and deaths have unfortunately increased. Hopefully the numbers will start to go down. People don’t stop getting ill just because the hospital beds are full,” she said.
Deausy urged the public to get vaccinated, continue to wear masks and continue to social distance.
“Those are three things that have been stable the whole way through. Vaccines seem to be holding up quite well in terms of serious illness,” she said.
Reporting on the last quarter of 2021, La Porte County Health Administrator Amanda Lahners said on Oct. 1 there were 21 new positive COVID-19 cases. By Dec. 28, the county reached 146 cases, the high for the year.
“Double digits – 20s, 30s, 40s – until we hit December and it just blew up. Right after Thanksgiving everything blew up,” Lahners said.
Out of all the COVID-related deaths through December, Lahners said, only two of the deceased were vaccinated.
“Of those two they have as vaccinated, they only received the first dose. They have not received their second dose. The other had not received their booster.
“We’ll never quite know with that one if the booster would have made a difference or not,” she said.
As of Monday, the county had 304 deaths, according to the local health department, while the state was reporting 307.
The death rate associated with COVID-19 is “still horrendous,” Deausy said. “Unfortunately, some of those are going to be people that have been vaccinated, boosted, because they still have underlying issues that it doesn’t take much to tip them over.
“That’s why it’s so important to keep up and keep on your guard,” she said.
Lahners added that Delta was the lead variant in the last quarter.
“Although we were seeing Omicron, Delta in the state of Indiana was still the dominant cause of COVID,” she said.
Omicron, however, began to overtake Delta at the end of December. According to the state’s coronavirus dashboard, for the week of Jan. 3, Omicron was 85.39 percent of cases, while Delta was down to 14.61 percent.
“There’s always been this hope because South Africa got over it a little bit quicker than they did over Delta that somehow this might burn itself out.”
But, she added, “At this stage there doesn’t seem to be any real evidence that’s happening, at least locally.”
Lahners said the county vaccine clinic in the old La Porte Hospital at 1007 Lincoln Way in La Porte is still going strong.
“We hit over 40,000 vaccinations in December, and they are still working quite diligently,” she said.
At one point last year, the numbers at the vaccination clinic had dropped to 40 a day. The site is back to close to 300-400 vaccinations a day, she said.
“A lot of those actually still are first doses. So, people are still trickling in,” Lahners said.
The site offers Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The offering of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the clinic, however, will be coming to an end.
Lahners told the board that once the state runs out of the J&J vaccine, they will no longer order it.
“Once they are out, that means we will be out. We will not be able to get any more ... The state has decided to move away from that because of the concerns of blood clots,” Lahners said.
The county’s COVID-19 testing site will remain at 302 W. 8th St., Michigan City, even though the county health department offices will be moving to the new Michigan City Courthouse.
In October 2021, that site did 600 tests. In December, 2,700 tests were administered.
“You can see that huge demand in testing went up. We expected to see that in both vaccinations, in positives and in testing after the holidays.
“People get together and gather; they’re not wearing masks and not social distancing. Everybody is trying to get back to your normal holiday activities and we can see that probably has started to fuel these spikes in numbers,” Lahners said.
During public comment, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias told the board that all county boards, commissions and committees will meet remotely via Zoom until COVID-19 positivity rates reduce and the risk of in-person meetings decreases.
“We did close county public meetings only. There’s a lot of rumors out there. Staff are all expected to be doing their regular duties at their regular workstations or whatever their supervisor has allowed them to do. There are no changes in any public access to our services,” Matias said.
“Reducing large public gatherings is probably a really good idea at this time. The numbers ... I looked at the last 7 to 10 days, it’s pretty awful out there,” she added.
Michigan City and La Porte have also begun conducting municipal meetings remotely.
Matias told the board this is different from when the county closed buildings in 2020, noting at that time most people were not vaccinated.
“We had limited or no PPE for everyone. We didn’t have plexiglass barriers. So, we have a lot of those preventive measures in place as well as a mask advisory in all county buildings,” she said.
