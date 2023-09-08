Gloria D. Arndt, left — shown with Patricia Gruse Harris, co-author “The Shady Ladies of Snarltown & its Environs in Michigan City, Indiana” — will be recognized as Historian of the Year by the La Porte County Historical Society on Sept. 19.
File photo by Amanda Haverstick
Jasper Packard, a Civil War general and author of the first book of La Porte County history, will be posthumously recognized with the Historian of the Past award.
Photo provided
The Michigan City Historical Society has been housed in the Old Lighthouse Museum for the last 50 years, and will be recognized at the event by the La Porte County Historical Society Museum.
File photo
The family-owned Fenker's Finer Furniture in La Porte will be recognized for 120 years of continuous service.
Photo by Matt Fritz
Horizon Bank will be recognized for 150 years of continuous service in La Porte County.
La PORTE — When the La Porte County Historical Society presents its annual Historians of the Year awards this month, they'll be recognizing a local author, a Civil War general, a local historical group and two businesses with more than a century behind them.
The Historians of the Year awards will be presented Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m,. at the Historical Society Museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in La Porte.
