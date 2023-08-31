Michigan City High School students and Michigan City Police were brought together earlier this month at the Dorothy S. Crowley Juvenile Services Center in La Porte in an attempt to get them to better understand each other and what they expect of each other.
Photos provided / Dorothy S. Crowley Juvenile Services Center
The daylong event included a role-playing session in the auditorium, in which officers and students switched roles. Dion Campbell, executive director of the JSC, called it “eye-opening watching students emulating police officers and officers emulating community youth.”
Campbell, standing at left, speaks to the group during an introductory session. The program was facilitated by Pennsylvania DMC, a national agency established to bridge the gap between law enforcement and youth.
Pennsylvania-DMC Director Rhonda McKitten listens in to one of the sessions. Campbell said one of the sessions was designed let both sides “see each other’s humanity and it caused everyone to take a deep look at themselves and society as a whole...”
Michigan City High School students and Michigan City Police were brought together earlier this month at the Dorothy S. Crowley Juvenile Services Center in La Porte in an attempt to get them to better understand each other and what they expect of each other.
Photos provided / Dorothy S. Crowley Juvenile Services Center
The daylong event included a role-playing session in the auditorium, in which officers and students switched roles. Dion Campbell, executive director of the JSC, called it “eye-opening watching students emulating police officers and officers emulating community youth.”
Campbell, standing at left, speaks to the group during an introductory session. The program was facilitated by Pennsylvania DMC, a national agency established to bridge the gap between law enforcement and youth.
Students listen during one of the sessions, which, according to Campbell, were designed to discuss specific topics and facilitate dialogue between the participants.
Photos provided / Dorothy S. Crowley Juvenile Services Center
Pennsylvania-DMC Director Rhonda McKitten listens in to one of the sessions. Campbell said one of the sessions was designed let both sides “see each other’s humanity and it caused everyone to take a deep look at themselves and society as a whole...”
MCHS Assistant Principal Fred Greene enlisted 40 diverse students to “participate in real dialogue” with officers of the MCPD.
The MCPD administration sent its entire recruiting class to participate in “challenging, transparent, and uncommon dialogue and engagement with our youth,” Campbell said.
When it was over, everyone gathered for a group photo. Campbell concluded, “We realize that what we did is not a cure-all but a step, a big step, towards greater understanding.”
La PORTE — The director of La Porte County Juvenile Services said a recent session in which local youth got to meet, speak candidly with and even switch roles with police officers probably didn’t fix all the issues between them, but he believes it was a great first step.
The staff of the Dorothy S. Crowley Juvenile Services Center is committed to “facilitating change and making a difference in the lives of the children and young adults” in La Porte County, according to Dion Campbell, JSC executive director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.