La PORTE — The director of La Porte County Juvenile Services said a recent session in which local youth got to meet, speak candidly with and even switch roles with police officers probably didn’t fix all the issues between them, but he believes it was a great first step.

The staff of the Dorothy S. Crowley Juvenile Services Center is committed to “facilitating change and making a difference in the lives of the children and young adults” in La Porte County, according to Dion Campbell, JSC executive director.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.