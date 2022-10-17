La PORTE — The leadership of the League of Women Voters of La Porte County has asked to meet with the La Porte County auditor, who staged a one-man protest against the organization at a recent event in La Porte.
Regina Ruddell, co-president of the La Porte County LWV, said she and Co-President Karen Biernacki “have reached out to Mr. [Timothy] Stabosz and asked for a meeting with him in order for us to share the League’s local policies, as well as, the LWVUS and LWVIN policies.”
Stabosz held up a sign outside the Oct. 12 LWV Candidates Forum that read, “Shame on LP LWV for trashing its NONPARTISAN Heritage!”
“The reason I felt compelled to do this is that I am sick and tired of the LWV claiming that it is a non-partisan organization, when such claim flies in the face of the underlying reality,” Stabosz said in a statement.
“One only need look at the local LWV Facebook page to see that increasingly partisan causes, from anti-gun-rights, to wokeism, to the utilization of radical language such as ‘Bans off our Bodies’ regarding the question of abortion, have become the order of the day at the LWV.”
According to league’s website, it is a non-partisan group, but also advocates for issues it feels are important.
It calls itself a “nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. We never support or oppose any political party or candidate.”
The League has two separate and distinct roles, according to the website.
“Voter Services and Citizen Education: We present unbiased nonpartisan information about elections, the voting process, and issues.”
And “Action and Advocacy: We are nonpartisan, but after study, we use our positions to advocate for or against particular policies in the public interest.”
Stabosz said the group should stick to the former.
“The fact of the matter is, the League’s ever increasing advocacy of Leftist causes serves to compel candidates who disagree with the League’s position to feel uncomfortable attending the League’s candidate forums,” he said.
“Over the last handful of election cycles, there are a number of candidates from the Republican Party who have told me they will not attend League forums, because they told me they do not expect a ‘fair shake.’ ... This disadvantages conservative candidates …”
While the LWV officials did not specifically comment on Stabosz’ protest, a spokesman for the La Porte County Democratic Party, Corey Campbell, did.
“Just when we thought the county auditor couldn’t go much lower, he heaps more shame and embarrassment on his public office and his party by pulling this outrageous stunt ... attacking the non-partisan League of Women Voters.”
Campbell said, “this single man in his ’50s thinks he knows best for the women of this county what choices they should have with their bodies in consultation with their doctor? Outrageous!”
“This isn’t a political issue,” Campbell said. “This is an issue for every woman and girl and the men who love them. All women-your, your sister, your daughter, your wife – it is their reproductive rights on every ballot in our county and across this great nation. It’s that simple.”
Stabosz said it wasn’t about abortion.
“My beef with the LWV is not about abortion, but abortion is, indeed, the straw that broke the camel’s back for me with the League,” he said, citing pro-choice literature being handed out at the forum.
“While I do not consider myself to be one of them, I feel particularly sorry, and angry, on behalf of Christian Conservatives, whose principled position on abortion, even if I don’t share it, pretty much leaves them in the position of either attending League forums, for the sake of getting their campaign message out ... or boycotting the League forums, since the League has taken both a political, and really moral, position in opposition to their own.”
Stabosz said the League should seek to be more “above the fray,” and “truly non-partisan,” adding, “I revere the history of the LWV ... for its fairness, impartiality, and will to inform and empower voters, above all. That is a truly noble and civic-minded purpose. But that organization barely exists anymore.”
He cited “very poor” attendance at the forum, adding, “While that is a commentary on the decreasing engagement level of the public, without a doubt … it is also a commentary on the level of esteem the public holds for the League, I believe.”
