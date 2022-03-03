La PORTE – The La Porte County Parks staff, Park Board and Park Foundation announced the winners of their annual community awards on Tuesday.

The awards were presented at the Park Board meeting at Red Mill County Park. Honorees were the La Porte County Highway Department, La Porte County Parks maintenance crew and Eagle Scout David Love.

