La PORTE – La Porte County, along with the vast majority of counties across Indiana, remains in the most-dangerous red threat level for COVID-19 vaccine spread this week.
And while the number of cases continues to fall, the number of deaths continues to rise.
The state's COVID metrics mapped, updated Thursday, shows all but four counties remain in the riskiest red level, with four counties – Lake, Pulaski, LaGrange and Adams – in the second-riskiest orange level.
La Porte County had 259 new cases per 100,000 residents last week, and a seven-day all-test positivity rate of 18.56% and falling, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
On Friday, the state reported 28 new cases and six more deaths in the county, which had an all-test positivity rate of 13.3% and a rate for unique individuals tested of 23.3%.
According to the La Porte County Health Department, there were 201 new cases reported in the last seven days:
- Feb. 4 - 27
- Feb. 5 - 16
- Feb. 6 - 32
- Feb. 7 - 34
- Feb. 8 - 31
- Feb. 9 - 31
- Feb. 10 - 30
That brings the pandemic total for La Porte County to 25,289 public cases, not including 300 cases at the Westville Correctional Center and 59 at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
Of the county cases, 10,597 were reported in La Porte and 9,776 in Michigan City. Among smaller communities, there have been 1,369 cases reported in Westville, 865 in Rolling Prairie, 605 in Wanatah, 496 in Union Mills, 291 in Hanna, 283 in Kingsford Heights, 241 in LaCrosse, 237 in Mill Creek, 200 in Trail Creek, 98 in Long Beach and 46 in Kingsbury.
The county Health Department reported 16 more COVID-related deaths in the county over the last seven days, bringing the pandemic toll to 345.
There have been 21,298 deaths reported statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and another 838 probable COVID-related deaths. The state is averaging 28 deaths per day over the last seven days.
With the county still in red, the county Health Department is urging residents to get vaccinated, calling widespread vaccination "a critical tool to best protect everyone rom COVID-19 and related complications."
The ISDH and Indiana National Guard will host a free COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinic from Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 16 through 19. It will be conducted from noon to 8 p.m. daily at the Salvation Army of Michigan City at 1201 S. Franklin St.
No appointment is necessary and both rapid and PCR tests will be available, along with the Pfizer (for ages 5 and up) and Moderna (for ages 18 and up) vaccines, and booster shots.
There are also several La Porte County testing sites, some accept walk-ins. Residents are urged to contact a site in advance for times and details. To schedule an appointment or locate sites outside the county, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.
MICHIGAN CITY
- CVS, 901 N. Karwick Rd.
- Franciscan Express Care, 4111 Franklin St.
- Franciscan Health Michigan City (with doctor referral), 3500 Franciscan Way, Door A
- HealthLinc, 710 Franklin St.
- La Porte County Health Department, 302 W. 8th St.
- Walgreens, 1816 S. Franklin St.
- Walgreens, 101 W. U.S. 20
La PORTE
- CVS,1407 Lincoln Way
- Gravity-IDOH, 1001 Ridge St. (Civic Auditorium)
- HealthLinc, 400 Teegarden St.
- Northwest Health Urgent Care, 401 Newporte Blvd.
- Walgreens, 1302 W. State Road 2
NEW CARLISLE
- CVS, 8989 E. U.S. 20
There are also several vaccination sites in the county, some accept walk-ins. Residents are urged to contact a site in advance for times and details. To schedule an appointment or locate sites outside the county, visit www.ourshot.in.gov.
MICHIGAN CITY
- CVS, 901 N. Karwick Rd.
- CVS, 3253 Franklin St.
- Franciscan Coolspring Health Center, 1225 E. Coolspring Ave.
- HealthLinc, 710 Franklin St.
- Meijer, 5150 Franklin St.
- Walgreens, 1816 S. Franklin St.
- Walgreens, 101 W. U.S. 20
- Walmart, 5780 Franklin St.
La PORTE
- CVS, 1407 Lincoln Way
- HealthLinc, 400 Teegarden St.
- Kroger, 55 Pine Lake Ave.
- La Porte County Health Department Vaccine Clinic, 1007 Lincoln Way (old LaPorte Hospital lobby)
- Walgreens, 1302 W. State Road 2
- Walgreens, 525 E. Lincoln Way
- Walmart, 333 Boyd Blvd.
NEW CARLISLE
- CVS, 8989 E. U.S. 20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.