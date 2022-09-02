La PORTE – Police tape was wrapped around a home on La Porte's southeast side after an SUV drove all the way into it on Thursday night, and sheriff's deputies had to rescue the allegedly intoxicated driver from the smoking vehicle.

On Friday, the home was completely surrounded by yellow tape and had gaping holes visible in both the front and back of the structure.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.