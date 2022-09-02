Police tape surrounds a house on the 3100 block of Monroe Street in La Porte after a car crashed into it Thursday night. Two La Porte County Sheriff's deputies were able to rescue the driver, who was trapped in the smoking car by fallen debris.
The back of the home suffered as much damage, or more, than the front. The Sheriff's Office said the vehicle drove all the way into the home and was barely visible from the street. The residents were able to get out safely.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
La PORTE – Police tape was wrapped around a home on La Porte's southeast side after an SUV drove all the way into it on Thursday night, and sheriff's deputies had to rescue the allegedly intoxicated driver from the smoking vehicle.
On Friday, the home was completely surrounded by yellow tape and had gaping holes visible in both the front and back of the structure.
