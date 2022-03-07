WESTVILLE — On Thursday night, one La Porte County student will earn a trip to Washington, D.C., to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
The La Porte County Regional Spelling Bee, sponsored by Kankakee Valley REMC, begins at 6 p.m. March 10 at Westville School, 207 E. Valparaiso St. in Westville. The Bee will be in the auxiliary gymnasium, and families and participants should enter through the high school entrance, marked door No. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.