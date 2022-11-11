Leigh Morris, left, his wife, Marcia, co-chairs of the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra's Music Forever campaign, join Symphony Executive Director Tim King to announce that an anonymous donor has offered a 3-to-1 match to enable the campaign to reach its $1.5 million goal. The announcement came at the opening concert of the 50th anniversary season on Nov. 5.
Photo provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
La PORTE – An anonymous donor has come forward to offer a 3-to-1 match to enable the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra to reach its fundraising goal of $1.5 million.
Long-time supporters, past LCSO Board members and honorary co-chairs of the Music Forever campaign, Leigh and Marcia Morris, made the announcement at the opening concert of the LCSO’s 50th anniversary season on Saturday, Nov. 5.
