La PORTE — The expertise of the La Porte County Soil and Water Conservation District has been tapped to handle the county’s MS4 duties, which has led to a consolidation of the two departments.
The La Porte County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday approved a request to consolidate the county’s MS4 Department and the La Porte County Soil and Water Conservation District. The board also authorized the LCSWCD to seek consolidation of the two budgets from the County Council.
Education coordinator Nicole Messacar told the board that Soil and Water has been filling in for MS4 and is offering their permanent services.
“As you know, our entire MS4 Department, which is our municipal separated storm/sewer system, retired/left the department. Given the proximity of that department to ours and the overlap of tasks that we all perform for the community, we’ve been sort of stepping in and limping it along and making sure that the community is being served, that contractors are getting what they need, complaints are being handled,” Messacar said.
She said the origins of MS4 were in soil and water conservation districts.
“We kind of handled this before things became more municipal. We’re getting ready to enter into a new permit process, so it’s a good time, no matter what the current staffing issue would have been, to be thinking about improvements in the program, and gains and efficiencies,” Messacar said.
LCSWCD board chairman Don Lode added that the board is supportive of the consolidation.
“We do a lot of that work anyway. I think it’s a good thing for the county. It’s a consolidation of two groups into one. We have the expertise to do this, and we are very excited to do it,” Lode said.
Messacar further explained that a stormwater program is a function of the Clean Water Act.
The goal of the program, she said, is understanding what needs to be done to help everyone keep the community’s water clean.
“The idea is that communities can perform these tasks in a way that best meets their water quality issues and their staffing. You can be as creative and innovative as you’d like to be, and as above and beyond as you’d like to be with your program, but you do have to meet the six minimum control measures,” she said.
According to Messacar, the first two control measures are involved with public education, outreach and involvement.
“That would be tasks like creating a citizens’ stormwater advisory group, making sure you’re bringing in different representation from members of the community, and tailoring your program to meet their needs,” Messacar said.
There is also a task related to inspecting construction sites.
“Making sure they’re not only in compliance but helping them be in compliance – educating them about what needs to happen to make sure their site is not contributing to sediment ... to our storm drains which go directly to our lakes and rivers, and bypass the wastewater treatment plant,” Messacar said.
Another task is related to what they call ‘good housekeeping’, she said.
“That would be within county facilities, making sure our county highway understands how to keep their vehicles from leaking and that type of thing,” Messacar said.
Board of Commissioners president Sheila Matias called the consolidation an opportunity for the county to expand the work it is doing, from education to technical assistance.
“We’re looking for a way to use the technical expertise we have among our staff and do a better job of making sure that we’re meeting the needs of our community,” Matias said.
“We have a lot technical expertise with (Building Commissioner) Mike Polan; he’s got an MS4 background. His department can really work closely with [LCSWCD].
“The other thing is, we have a good partnership with Trail Creek and the town of Long Beach, who don’t have enough money or need for a full-time staff person so they are part of our collaborative partnership. They are very supportive of this move,” Matias added.
Commissioner Rich Mrozinski said they had initially considered hiring an outside firm to handle MS4 duties.
“I’ve kind of been involved in this from the beginning when Mr. Polan took the building commissioner job. That left [Rick] Brown and [he] retired. We had a department with no people,” Mrozinski said.
“One of the things we considered was to hire an outside firm to handle all of the different things until Soil and Water stepped up. We met with them a couple times and we heard all of the positive reinforcement that they have, all of the talent that they bring to the table. It’s an amazing thing to happen for the county,” Mrozinski added.
Commissioner Joe Haney praised the LCSWCD for handling MS4’s duties.
“I’ve been out and spoke with them a couple times over the last couple of months. They’ve really done a good job putting this together. You’ve all done a great job and I’m looking forward to great things in the future,” Haney said.
