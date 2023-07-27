Trail photo

The Lincoln Trail starts in Bluhm County Park on CR-1100W in Westville, runs east to the abandoned Monon Railroad corridor, then north along the corridor to Purdue University Northwest. A proposed extension would continue the trail south to Prairie Meadow Park

 File photo

La PORTE — La Porte County officials will be helping Westville pursue an extension to the Lincoln Trail.

The project would extend the Lincoln Trail all the way through Westville from CR-200S to Prairie Meadow Park at U.S. 6 and U.S. 421.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.