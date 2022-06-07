One of the youngsters taking part in a special training program designed to improve the relationship between young people and law enforcement gets a closer look at the equipment in a squad car on Saturday.
Small group discussion during the workshop at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Michigan City included “laughter and honest (and oftentimes hard) conversations” during which concerns were heard and misconceptions corrected, according to MCPD.
The adults who took part in the workshop had previously attended training to facilitate them. They said this helped lead to open and honest dialogue, which will hopefully lead to a better relationship and trust in the community.
Photo provided / MCPD
