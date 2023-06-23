Participants in the Youth Leadership Academy met at the Michigan City Police Department June 19-23 to learn about the different aspects of law enforcement. According to organizers, the program, open to students from different schools in La Porte County, was designed to teach them how to build relationships and character, work as a team, embrace diversity and pride in Michigan City and bridge the gap between youth and law enforcement.
Participants in the Youth Leadership Academy got to ride in the back of an armored police vehicle on Thursday. According to Cpl. Brian Wright, the vehicle was purchased from the U.S. military and was armored to protect its occupants from explosions.
Before the day of activities commenced on Thursday, Sgt. Michelle Widelski, the Youth Leadership Academy director, was honored for her 25 years of service to the MCPD. Chief of Police Steve Forker, Assistant Chief Marty Corley and Lt. Steve Westphal gave her a challenge coin and a certificate in recognition of her service.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
After a presentation on the history and operations of the MCPD SWAT team, students had a chance to try on the team’s vests and helmets, and check out some of the weapons they used for drug raids.
Lt. Michael King, who has been on the MCPD for 14 years, and on the SWAT team for 12, speaks to students during the Youth Leadership Academy.
Students at the Youth Leadership Academy also got to meet with inmates, who shared with them the decisions they made that led to their incarceration.
MICHIGAN CITY — In order to foster leadership skills and good relationships between youth and law enforcement, the Michigan City Police Department held a weeklong leadership course to show interested youths what law enforcement was all about.
The weeklong event, titled the Youth Leadership Academy, had participants from Michigan City Area Schools and other local districts engaged in a variety of activities to foster connections with, and better understand, the role of law enforcement, according to the MCPD.
