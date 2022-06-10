La PORTE — La Porte County Poet Laureate Scott Simerlein has a love for words.
Not only has he been the poet laureate since 2013, requiring him to organize poetry readings and author events at Arts in the Park, he’s also been the pronouncer in the La Porte County Spelling Bee since 2000. He competed himself in the 1983 Scripps-Howard National Spelling Bee at age 10 (the youngest participant at the time), while a student at Lincoln Elementary.
So it should come as no surprise that when Simerlein decided to craft a young adult fantasy novel, he chose to delve not only in his love for J.R.R. Tolkein and other fantasy works, but also in logomancy, the magic of words.
Released May 1 by Hydra Publications, and available in digital and paperback editions on Amazon.com, “Rudger Rump and the Mage of Ages” follows a gnome, Rudger, as he journeys to save his family and the kingdom of Lex from a speech-stealing plague and the machinations of the mysterious Mage of Ages.
To do so he befriends a group of misfits, like himself, and breaks his society’s age-old taboos against practicing magic to become the greatest logomancer of all.
Speaking with The Herald-Dispatch, Simerlein said the story grew out of his love of young adult literature. An avid reader since his youth, he said Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” had a profound impact on him growing up.
“I was particularly taken with the boastful, overconfident dragon character, Smaug,” he said. “I am sure that my personal impressions of Tolkien’s fearsome antagonist led in some way to the creation of my shrewd yet eccentric purple wyvern character, Herald.”
But he also enjoyed the work of Piers Anthony, especially his Xanth series, and more recently, J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson books.
“[Rudger Rump] began with a desire to pay homage to fairy tale lore,” he said. “So many people, including me, love a classic story of kings and queens, princes and princesses, knights and dragons, and all things medieval and magical. But if I were to write such a story, I wanted to give my own twist to the typical tropes seen in fantasy.”
The first decision was the hero.
“I wanted to work with a diminutive fantasy population that had not been overused. That ruled out dwarves, fairies, hobbits and house-elves, but I soon realized that gnomes were scarcely ever the protagonists in fantasy stories. I came up with my own subspecies of gnomes, the Humdrungles, and away I went.”
He said Rudger was a combination of his adopted French name in high school, Roger (pronounced Roh-zhay), and what he thought a conservative people named Humdrungles would come up with. Rump was chosen for its humorous connotations.
Then Simerlein knew he wanted Rudger to be a wizard, but what kind?
“Here, I drew on my love of words and their meanings,” he said. “I created a hierarchy of magic, the lower four based on the classic elements – earth, water, air and fire. The highest magic in the land, known as logomancy, was based in wordcraft.
“The premise is that all words possess magical power, but the magic in words used frequently by the masses is so diluted that it is undetectable.
“However, logomancers have the ability to create heretofore unspoken words, which radiate a concentrated sort of magic in accordance to their meanings. The trick is to keep these discovered ‘weird wyrds’ secret from other logomancers lest their power be weakened.”
To this he added an outspoken vermitome (bookworm), a valiant quadricorn (a unicorn with four switchable horns), a couple of talking dragons and a human royal family with enough drama to supply the humor and intrigue he thought would engage teens and adults, he said.
Born and raised in La Porte, Simerlein said he’s enjoyed words ever since being a contestant in the county spelling bee. Following his participation in the national competition, he was on Paul Harvey’s radio show, Ted Koppel’s “Nightline” and newspapers across the country. There’s even a picture of him, at age 10, in the Rose Garden of the White House meeting President Ronald Reagan.
“This incredible experience solidified my love of words, and I continued to compete in and win spelling bees all the way through high school,” he said.
Later, he attended Palmer College of Chiropractic, where he drew a comic strip and single-panel cartoons for the student newspaper. They were later collected in a volume called “Smi, The First Tri Guy and Other Chiropractic Cartoons” in 1999.
He graduated valedictorian that same year, and set up a practice in La Porte, which lasted about 10 years.
But Simerlein said he couldn’t ignore the “call to the classroom,” and became a substitute teacher, which led to a full-time position teaching anatomy and physiology at Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City.
In 2013 he received the title of Poet Laureate after winning a contest sponsored by the late attorney Barbara Friedman.
Before then, he joined the Writer’s Block, a creative writing group in La Porte later renamed Word Crafters, taking over coordinator responsibilities in 2003.
He spent years writing young adult science fiction novels, but found no success getting them published.
Then he heard that Hydra Publications out of Louisville, Kentucky, was soliciting short stories from new authors to fill an anthology called “Unsheathed.” He hadn’t written epic fantasy, but was inspired to finish and submit a story titled “Switch Blade,” which Hydra accepted, then offered to publish an entire novel set in the same world.
“I was stunned,” he said. “It seemed I had been writing in the wrong genre all this time.”
He began writing the novel in 2018, finishing in January 2020. However, the pandemic resulted in a publication delay, and he spent about 16 months editing and revising, and even doing the illustrations, utilizing his years as a cartoonist.
“Rudger Rump is written in the young adult tradition, meaning that it contains no offensive language or themes,” he said. “It would probably best be enjoyed by readers 10 to adult who enjoy adding to their vocabularies.
To this end, there is an appendix called the “Logofile.
“This is a record of the weird wyrds Rudger encounters during his adventure. I suggest readers bookmark these pages and refer to them to maximize their enjoyment of the story.”
Simerlein described his novel as a coming-of-age story, “or a bildungsroman to use a very weird wyrd!
“It takes [Rudger] persistence and tenacity and the realization that he can’t do it alone. The theme of teamwork and camaraderie factors strongly into the plot as well. And of course, there is the theme of good versus evil, although this can often be a matter of perspective.”
