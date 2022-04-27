La PORTE — Residents looking for plans Saturday morning are invited to enjoy breakfast with their local firefighters, as the city of La Porte Fire Department hosts a pancake breakfast at Fire Station 1.
Tickets for the 8 a.m. to noon breakfast include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and eggs, as well as an entry into a $100 cash giveaway. The department will also be selling $1 raffle tickets for a variety of prizes donated by local businesses, including memberships, concert tickets and gift baskets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.