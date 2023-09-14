Essling Photo

Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel was recently recognized by the state of Indiana for 65 years in business. From left are state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie; Ripley Ludlow, Frank Keszei, and La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

 Photo provided

La PORTE — Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel is celebrating 65 years in business in La Porte.

The funeral home was issued a certificate of recognition and congratulations from Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch for 65 years in business.

