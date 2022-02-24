top story
La Porte High School becomes a zoo for National FFA Week
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Shorter-Farrow enters guilty plea for Micah Garrett killing
- Two years later, La Porte County officials forced to defend sale of County Home
- Indianapolis man missing after falling through shelf ice at Indiana Dunes National Park
- Indiana schools can drop mask mandates, contact tracing and reporting of COVID cases
- Michigan City, NICTD announce $80M mixed-use project for Station Block
- All eyes on Abbie: South Central's Tomblin was a leader on the court and an inspiration to future Satellites
- Another broken record: Hodges, Jr. drops 42 on Bowman to top M.C. single-game scoring mark
- 11th Street in Michigan City will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 28
- Despite pleas from officials, Michigan City Council wants public to weigh in on LIT hike
- South Bend woman killed in snowmobile accident in La Porte County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Comments
-
tomblin9900 said:I'm a Bengals fan! Raised in Cincinnati. Growing up Ken Anderson , Chris Collinsworth and Archie Griffin were some of the many that would come…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.