La PORTE — The La Porte Community School Corp. is congratulating the La Porte High School Choir for receiving the Indiana State School Music Association All-Music Award for the 2022-23 school year.
Under the direction of Choir Director Tom Coe, the Slicer musicians were presented a special banner from the ISSMA recognizing their outstanding musical accomplishments this year, which included gold ratings for all three choirs at the April contest, as well as gold ratings in sight reading as well, the school corporation said in a statement.
