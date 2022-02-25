La Porte High School graduate John Wilcox, left, joins state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, in the House Chamber at the Statehouse on Tuesday. Wilcox is interning with the House of Representatives during the 2022 legislative session.
INDIANAPOLIS — La Porte High School graduate John Wilcox is gaining experience as an intern with State Rep. Jim Pressel and fellow members of the Indiana House of Representatives during the 2022 legislative session.
Wilcox, a La Porte resident, is the son of John and Cindy Wilcox. He is attending Ball State University and majoring in legal studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.