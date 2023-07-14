Wainscott, representing the goat barn, beat out seven other contestants for the coveted title, then thanked the other 4-Hers, even other competitors, for their help in teaching him the ropes about handling different animals.
Clint Shireman, upper left, tests 4-Hers by running through a circle of sheep during the Supreme Showman contest. Wainscott said showing the sheep, the final competition, was the hardest part of the event.
Simmons looks over 4-Hers showing goats during the Supreme Showman contest. The North Judson resident commended all the contestants, saying, "I can tell that you all practiced and that's huge. You care about this. You take it seriously."
La Porte County 4-H Supreme Champion Showman Jackson Wainscott talks with judge Tana Simmons while showing pygmy goats during the contest Thursday night at the La Porte County Fair.
Photos by Amanda Haverstick
Leila Hoover of Hanna, representing the swine barn, was named Reserve Supreme Showman during the contest.
The La Porte County Fair’s Supreme Champion Showman contestants for 2023.
4-Hers guide swine through the ring during the contest. The top showman from each of the animal barns compete for the Supreme Showman title.
