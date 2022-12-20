In Hurst's presentation, he uses the AMP model created by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, to show the many ways a person can be trafficked and why. The hope is by making mentors aware, so they can go to the proper authorities if they spot potential victims.
Ian Hurst, Region 2 Coalition Coordinator with the Indiana Youth Services Association, speaks to Slicer Mentors about human trafficking during a workshop on Dec. 15 at La Porte High School.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Mentors from across La Porte listen and ask questions about the signs of human trafficking, which, according to Indiana law, can be categorized into two categories: sexual and labor trafficking.
La PORTE — The Slicer Mentor Group hosted a workshop last week dedicated to understanding and combating human trafficking in Indiana.
In a presentation at La Porte High School on Thursday, Ian Hurst, Region 2 Coalition Coordinator with the Indiana Youth Services Association, explained the two types of human trafficking as defined by the U.S. Department of the State: sex and labor trafficking. He pointed out that anyone – regardless of gender, nationality, age or social status – can potentially become a victim.
