On Saturday, the La Porte County Historical Society hosted its 14th annual Old Car Show outside the museum in La Porte. Car enthusiasts from across the county could show off their cars and compete for several trophies and plaques.
A judge checks out some of the cars entered in the show, which were eligible for several awards. They included the Mayor’s Choice, Sheriff’s Choice, Public’s Choice and County Historian’s Choice, along with Best of Show.
Museum Director Danielle Adams presents the Best In Show, Post-WWII award to Jack Cosenza for his 1956 Oldsmobile Coupe. The Historical Society also memorialized Dr. Peter Kesling, who passed away in 2022, and his wife, Charlene Kesling, who passed in January, with an award in their name.
Photo provided / La Porte County Historical Society Museum
On Saturday, the La Porte County Historical Society hosted its 14th annual Old Car Show outside the museum in La Porte. Car enthusiasts from across the county could show off their cars and compete for several trophies and plaques.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
A judge checks out some of the cars entered in the show, which were eligible for several awards. They included the Mayor’s Choice, Sheriff’s Choice, Public’s Choice and County Historian’s Choice, along with Best of Show.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Linda Unland stands next to her 1930 Hupmobile. Her car won the Best in Show, Pre-WWII award and the Show Coordinator’s Choice Award.
Photo provided / La Porte County Historical Society Museum
Museum Director Danielle Adams presents the Best In Show, Post-WWII award to Jack Cosenza for his 1956 Oldsmobile Coupe. The Historical Society also memorialized Dr. Peter Kesling, who passed away in 2022, and his wife, Charlene Kesling, who passed in January, with an award in their name.
Photo provided / La Porte County Historical Society Museum
Jackie & Barney Hiler stand in front of their 1967 Corvette, which was awarded the Mayor’s Choice Award.
Photo provided / La Porte County Historical Society Museum
While looking around the cars, people could learn about the traits that make them unique. Some even had pieces of paper detailing some of the history and work gone into preserving them.
Dan Fear holds up a peace sign while standing in front of his 1977 Volkswagen Van Camper, which won the Museum Staff’s Choice Award.
Photo provided / La Porte County Historical Society Museum
Scott Hines stands in front of his 1969 Dodge Rat Rod, which won the Historical Society President’s Choice Award. His car was modified with different kinds of horror movie memorabilia.
Photo provided / La Porte County Historical Society Museum
La PORTE — Although no longer with us, Dr. Peter Kesling’s memory and legacy lives on through the hobby he was most known for – historic cars.
At the La Porte County Historical Society Museum on Saturday, owners got to show off their vehicles in the 15th annual La Porte County Old Car Show. People from all over the region brought vehicles they restored to show them off and compete for prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.