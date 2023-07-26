La PORTE — Although no longer with us, Dr. Peter Kesling’s memory and legacy lives on through the hobby he was most known for – historic cars.

At the La Porte County Historical Society Museum on Saturday, owners got to show off their vehicles in the 15th annual La Porte County Old Car Show. People from all over the region brought vehicles they restored to show them off and compete for prizes.

