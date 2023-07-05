The patriotic display in the window of the Coachman Antique Mall was voted the favorite in public judging for the inaugural La Porte Kiwanis July Window Decorating Contest. More than 800 residents took part in voting.
La PORTE — From simple flags and heroes’ photos, to elaborate displays of red, white and blue, the inaugural La Porte Kiwanis Fourth of July Window Decorating Contest drew 21 entries – and numerous late entries which just missed the deadline.
After more than 800 popular votes from the community, first, second and third places were awarded to Coachman Antique Mall; Jeff Miller, DDS; and Freckle Farm Primitives & Antiques, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.