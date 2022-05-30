The colors are raised and then lowered to half-staff by members of Vietnam Veterans Inc. at the start of La Porte’s Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday. Flags were directed to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon.
Photos by Amanda Haverstick
Jim Arnold, a former Indiana State Senator and a veteran, addresses those gathered at La Porte's annual Memorial Day Service in Fox Park on Monday.
Members of La Porte American Legion Hamon Gray Post 83 form a display to honor fallen military personnel prior to the start of La Porte's annual Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday.
Wreaths were placed on crosses to represent all the wars the U.S. took part in during La Porte's annual Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday.
Veterans and service members were recognized during La Porte's annual Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday.
The La Porte City Band performs "Taps" at the conclusion of La Porte's annual Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday.
La PORTE — La Porte residents joined together at a windy Fox Park on Monday to honor those that paid the ultimate sacrifice for America's freedoms.
"Today we honor all of our fallen heroes. We honor American heroes from the American Revolution to the global war on terrorism and every battle in between. The location is unimportant. It's the hearts of these men and women that truly matters," said American Legion Post 3rd District Commander Wayne Zeman, who served as master of ceremonies.
