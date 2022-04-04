The newest addition to the La Porte Municipal Airport is a Free Little Library just outside the terminal building. A Story Time for the community will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday to kick off the new resource.
La PORTE — La Porte Municipal Airport manager Rachel Boulahanis will unveil the airport’s newest community resource on Saturday. The new addition to the airport’s assets comes in the shape of a tiny airplane hangar.
With the help of on-site mechanic Chris Hunt, Boulahanis built a “Little Free Library” for community use.
