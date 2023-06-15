La PORTE — To help prepare future aviation workers, staff and volunteers at the La Porte Municipal Airport took them under their wing this week at an Aviation Summer Camp.

Youngsters from across La Porte County and Southwest Michigan are participating the annual camp, dedicated to teaching future aviators about possible jobs in the industry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.