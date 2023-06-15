A potential future aircraft mechanic uses an electric hand tool while a volunteer watches carefully during the La Porte Municipal Airport’s Aviation Summer Camp on Wednesday. The weeklong camp let kids from grades 6-12 try different tools used in aviation mechanics and repair.
Airport Manager of Planning & Outreach Rachel Boulahanis teaches a student how to place rivets into a piece of metal. One goal of the camp was to teach kids the many careers in aviation other than being a pilot.
A volunteer a camper how to use a hand tool in aircraft mechanics. Boulahanis said the idea of the camp came from previous airport manager Diane Schwarz who wanted to show kids different opportunities in La Porte County.
High-schoolers listen to a lecture by an aviation professional on the different types of aviation careers. Campers came from came from the La Porte, Michigan and New Buffalo school systems, as well as Renaissance Academy.
Boulahanis teaches a group of students another aspect of aircraft repair. Campers said they learned a lot from the camp, which continues through Friday, and some said they are looking forward to careers in aviation.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
