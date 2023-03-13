FROM LEFT: One of the suspects wore black clothing, black mask, gray backpack and black glasses; one of the suspects wore a green Carhartt sweatshirt with the hood up and tightened around his face, police said; another suspect wore a white mask, white sweatshirt, black pants and black backpack; and another suspect wore a gray “Nickelodeon” sweatshirt with the character named “Chuckie” from the TV show “Rugrats” on the back.
La Porte Police are seeking help in identifying four male suspects who robbed Lincoln Way Mini-Mart in downtown La Porte on Friday night, March 10.
Photos provided / La Porte Police Dept.
