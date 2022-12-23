La PORTE — The sound of train horns in La Porte won’t be silenced quite yet.
“Norfolk Southern threw our quiet zone for another loop. They decided that they also need to do additional review,” City Engineer Nick Minich said at Tuesday’s La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety meeting.
The board approved a $19,500 reimbursable agreement with Norfolk Southern for the railroad to review the city’s work on a “quiet zone” along its tracks running through the center of the city.
“They’re allowed to do this. We hoped that they wouldn’t, but they are. This allows for their consultant to then review the work that we’ve already done to get to approval of the quiet zone,” Minich said.
“They’re going to hire another engineer other than our engineer to review what our engineer did,” he explained.
La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody asked how long the process would take. “Our goal was going to be by the end of this year.
“We’ve done everything required at this point for the quiet zone from a federal level,” he said.
Minich said the process shouldn’t take that long.
“I don’t think they’re allowed to drag their feet once the process starts. It’s not going to be by the end of the year, but it should be soon after, hopefully,” he said.
The agreement, said Minich, indicated that Norfolk Southern has 30 days to start work, but there was not an end date.
“This is the challenge we face every time we have a project involving railroads. This is normal. We had hoped it wouldn’t be necessary.”
For the last year, the city has been working on making the needed improvements for a quiet zone, which is planned to run between Fail and Zigler roads. Currently the city has seven at-grade crossings and two grade-separated crossings in that area.
Federal regulations require locomotive horns to begin sounding 15-20 seconds before entering public highway-rail grade crossings, no more than a quarter mile in advance.
According to the Federal Railroad Administration, only local governments or public agencies may establish a quiet zone, which must be at least 1/2 mile in length, and have at least one public highway-rail grade crossing.
In April 2021, the city’s Urban Enterprise Association signed a contract for a study with Patrick Engineering to look at the city’s crossings and determine how it could create a quiet zone.
According to the FRA, every public grade crossing in a quiet zone must be equipped, at minimum, with standard or conventional automatic warning devices, such as flashing lights and gates. These must be equipped with constant warning time devices with practical and power out indicators.
As part of the process, the city’s Street Department made upgrades in October to two streets near crossings.
Center curb barriers and bollards were added to Pulaski and Boston streets. Improvements for La Porte’s crossings also include signage and striping.
“We already did the diagnostic review. We already did all the leg work. Everything is in place, yet they will not allow it to move forward without their own review,” Minich said.
“They have so much control over their right of way that it makes it very difficult for us to do much of anything.”
But Minich said the delay won’t stop the quiet zone.
“We’ve met all the requirements and beyond that we’re continually showing improvements to the crossings. It can’t stop it. It’s just costing us more and taking more time.”
