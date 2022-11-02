Santa Parade photo

Santa Claus, along with La Porte First Lady Jackie and Mayor Tom Dermody, wave atop Tower 1 during the La Porte Santa Parade in 2021. The annual parade will return this year with a new start time and route.

 File photo by Amanda Haverstick

La PORTE — Santa Claus is coming to town once again for the annual La Porte Santa Parade - but with a few minor changes this year.

Previously held at 11 a.m., the parade will start at 3 p.m. this year on Saturday, Nov. 26.

