La Porte Community School Board President Jim Arnold and Vice President Ryan Seaburg attended the Indiana School Boards Association’s fifth annual State House Day on Feb. 21. From left are Arnold; state Rep. Jim Pressel; Matt Parette, an intern for Pressel and La Porte High School graduate; and Seaburg.
INDIANAPOLIS — The president and vice president of the La Porte Community Schools Board of Trustees recently spent a day in Indianapolis to hear about education-related legislation and meet with local legislators to discuss issues of concern.
LPCSC School Board President Jim Arnold and Vice President Ryan Seaburg attended the Indiana School Boards Association’s fifth annual State House Day at the Indianapolis Downtown Marriott Hotel on Feb. 21.
