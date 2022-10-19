La PORTE — The La Porte Community School Corp.'s current initiative, developing a new strategic plan, is in the data-gathering part of the process.
"There's a lot of questions as to, 'Why are you doing that?' First of all, our last initiative was 2016. I've had the benefit of being around a number of years to be able to see more than one of these plans go through and not only see it go through, but see it produce ... what we had set out to accomplish," LPCSC Supt. Mark Francesconi said during Monday's La Porte Rotary meeting.
Over the last few years, he said, the district’s focus has been on three areas they want to grow and improve: guaranteed and viable curriculum, school safety and staff-parent-community engagement.
"We are a reflection of the community, and more and more, with regard to certification of students and workplace readiness, we are really engaged in a number of initiatives with the community to get our students out there – in some cases directly out of high school," Francesconi said.
One development they are proud of involves career pathways for students.
"We're certainly sending our fair share of students onto four-year institutions, but we're finding that there are viable options for students in our schools to go directly into the workplace," Francesconi said.
A pathway directly to a certificate has become a more acceptable method of teaching and learning, he said. "For years we kind of catered toward college bound. Many students couldn't connect with that."
This school year, the first industrial technology electrical program began at Ivy Tech's La Porte site. It's designed to prepare La Porte High School students for entry- and apprentice-level positions in industrial maintenance and electrical fields.
"During the regular school day, they go out there and get trained on how to be a maintenance electrician. These are the type of things we want to do – again, connecting students to the community," Francesconi said.
The LPCSC is also embarking on a collaboration with New York Blower.
"Students are going to go, during the day, out to New York Blower and they're going to learn welding and get certified for welding," Francesconi said. "We're happy to have businesses working with us in that capacity to provide opportunities like this."
In 2016 the LPCSC created a feasibility study and action plan, which looked at programs and buildings.
Among the projects that came from that plan was a new Handley Elementary School and the Performing Arts Center at La Porte High School.
"It's not all about buildings. We had the programs in mind at the Performing Arts Center. That led to dance programs, it led to technology opportunities for students working within the performing arts center," Francesconi said.
They also created the Kesling Campus, which includes Kesling Intermediate and La Porte Middle schools.
"That was a big initiative. We took Boston – the two middle schools – and basically went to a five, six, seven, eight format. Programing was behind a lot of that," Francesconi said.
One of the final building projects is a new transportation center that will move the district's bus barn from the center of the city to Stevens Road off Boyd Boulevard.
And this fall they are collecting data for the new strategic plan, including a survey that was open on the corporation's website.
"This is probably our broadest stroke as far as trying to get information from the community," Francesconi said.
Education Elements will also be helping the school corporation conduct the strategic planning process.
"They're going to be doing some focus group interviews in the next couple weeks. We're inviting certain elements of the community to participate," Francesconi said.
"We as well are going to have our own groups that we're going to either interview or have focus group sessions," he added.
By late spring, they expect to have an action plan.
"That's a very import part of this. We want to end this not with something that sits on a shelf. We want a specific list of actions – items that we're going to accomplish over the next three to five years. That's what motivates us," Francesconi said.
He said the district also needs to keep up with changes in education.
"We need to be a model for other corporations right here in La Porte. We think we can do that with the community that we have. Our community does get involved," Francesconi said.
They also want to get to a point where they teach students how to think – not what to think, he said.
"With that, also we know we have to do something broad enough to attract and retain them and grab their interest. Not all of them are interested in every one thing."
