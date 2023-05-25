La Porte Middle School Student Council members Brooklyn Edmondson, Crew Schnick and Kaitlin Wilson designed messages to bring awareness and educate participants about mental health during the inaugural Mental Health Awareness Walk on the Kesling Campus track.
Members of La Porte Middle School’s Bring Change to Mind Club sported shirts with this year’s walk message: Stop the Stigma. Pictured, top row, from left, are Autumn Vermette, Breelyn Para, Mackenzie Long and Kaelyn Whitman; and bottom row, from left, Tatum Collins, Violet Archer, Nick Smith and Julia Smith.
About 70 students in the La Porte Middle and High schools took part in the walk, and thanks to a grant from Project AWARE, the La Porte Community Schools will receive funding to help with the mental health awareness campaign.
Photos provided / LPCSC
La Porte High School Dance Team members joined other Bring Change to Mind Club members from La Porte High and Middle schools to take part in the walk.
Photos provided / La Porte Community School Corp.
La PORTE — La Porte students and educators are working to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health by encouraging positive habits and coping techniques, and fostering a safe and healthy environment for students and staff.
That’s according to the La Porte Community School Corporation, which has been named one of three Indiana awardees of a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Project AWARE Grant.
