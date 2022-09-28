Two of the competing teams race for the finish line during the Creekness Stakes race on Trail Creek in Michigan City on Saturday. The sixth annual event, hosted by the Trail Creek Watershed Partnership, raises funds for and is the culmination of Trail Creek Week.
A team composed of city of La Porte workers hits high gear before crossing the finish line at the 8th Street Bridge first. Mayor Tom Dermody sponsored the team as a challenge to MC Mayor Duane Parry, who also sponsored a boat and competed in the race.
The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department team won the coveted Spirit Award for enthusiasm after donning matching “poop” hats and shirts for the race. The MC Wolves team was second in the voting by the teams and spectators.
While the ducks along the stream banks didn’t appear to be interested in the race itself, they were proof that the Watershed Partnership is accomplishing its goal of keeping Trail Creek “clean and cold.”
Two of the competing teams race for the finish line during the Creekness Stakes race on Trail Creek in Michigan City on Saturday. The sixth annual event, hosted by the Trail Creek Watershed Partnership, raises funds for and is the culmination of Trail Creek Week.
Photo by Jeff Mayes
A team composed of city of La Porte workers hits high gear before crossing the finish line at the 8th Street Bridge first. Mayor Tom Dermody sponsored the team as a challenge to MC Mayor Duane Parry, who also sponsored a boat and competed in the race.
Photos by Jeff Mayes
Trained leaders from Wilderness Inquiry, which provided the canoes and equipment, gave each team instructions on maneuvering the canoe, paddling and safe boating.
The Michigan City Wolves team, including Mayor Parry, second from right, boards their canoe and gets some last-minute advice from the team leader prior to the race.
The winning La Porte team shows off the Creeky Cup, the traveling trophy which goes to the winning team. They won the race by a margin of 20 seconds over the MC Sanitary District squad.
The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department team won the coveted Spirit Award for enthusiasm after donning matching “poop” hats and shirts for the race. The MC Wolves team was second in the voting by the teams and spectators.
While the ducks along the stream banks didn’t appear to be interested in the race itself, they were proof that the Watershed Partnership is accomplishing its goal of keeping Trail Creek “clean and cold.”
Canoes head back toward the finish line during the race, which started at the 8th Street Bridge, then went west to the Amtrak Bridge and back.
Nicole Messacar, the La Porte County MS4 director, gives the La Porte team some pointers on proper fist pumping after presenting the trophy.
Three of the teams line up at the starting line under the 8th Street Bridge prior to the race, which featured a staggered start due to the narrowness of the boat-lined channel downstream.
MICHIGAN CITY — They laughed, they cheered, they heckled and then they got to work paddling on Trail Creek, and while the teams in the sixth annual Creekness Stakes had a lot of fun on Saturday, they also helped preserve the natural resource they were enjoying.
Six teams competed in the race, which started in Hansen Park at the 8th Street Bridge, then west to the Amtrak Bridge and back, all to help support the efforts of the Trail Creek Watershed Partnership (TCWP).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.