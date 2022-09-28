MICHIGAN CITY — They laughed, they cheered, they heckled and then they got to work paddling on Trail Creek, and while the teams in the sixth annual Creekness Stakes had a lot of fun on Saturday, they also helped preserve the natural resource they were enjoying.

Six teams competed in the race, which started in Hansen Park at the 8th Street Bridge, then west to the Amtrak Bridge and back, all to help support the efforts of the Trail Creek Watershed Partnership (TCWP).

