La PORTE — Dates have been set for the annual Fall Clean Up in La Porte. From Monday, Nov. 7, through Friday, Nov. 11, city residents will be able to discard their large and heavy trash.
Mayor Tom Dermody said the cleanup is a bit later this year due to scheduling conflicts with RTS, the city’s third-party trash vendor.
“We normally provide Fall Clean Up during the month of October, but we are hopeful that these extra two weeks will give residents the time they need to get rid of unwanted items before we head into winter,” he said.
“Keeping our community clean has been a top priority for this administration, and the bi-annual cleanups have been an incredible tool. I hope to see homes throughout our community taking advantage.”
The following COVID-19 safety guidelines will still apply to protect RTS workers from the virus:
All trash must be securely tied in bags
All mattresses must be fully wrapped in plastic or otherwise sealed/covered
All large items, such as small furniture, must be fully wrapped in plastic or otherwise sealed/covered
Waste generated from construction, renovation, repair and/or demolition of residences will not be collected as part of Fall Clean Up
Per CDC guidelines, RTS workers will not pick up any trash that is not in compliance.
Residents with questions can visit www.LaPorte.RTS.com or call 833-787-1234.
