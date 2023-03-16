One of the students shows off the bottle she made during the program. Little Learners serves 3-, 4- and 5-year-old general education students in the Lincoln Elementary attendance area, and special education students from the South La Porte County Special Education Cooperative.
One of the students adds some glitter to his bottle as his mom looks on. Laura Leren, owner of SensorEEKits and the parent of one of the students, donated her time to teach families how to make the bottles.
Little Learners Principal Becky Jeffers said the program was a hit, keeping both parents and students engaged. “Everyone loved their finished product,” she said. “We will definitely do more events like this in the future.”
Students and parents in the La Porte Community Schools Little Learners Preschool program took part in a Make and Take Family Night on March 9, where they created St. Patrick’s Day sensory bottles.
Photo provided / La Porte Community School Corp.
Photos provided / La Porte Community School Corp.
Two of the students look on as a parent puts the finishing touches on the bottle, designed to promote sensory play, which can aid language and cognitive development, and fine and gross motor skills.
A student plays with her finished bottle during the program. Care.com says the bottles appeal to kids of all ages, who love looking at bright colors and seeing things move around.
La PORTE — The La Porte Community Schools preschool program recently hosted a family night for the children, where they participated in a fun craft project, which along with entertainment, can also provide other benefits.
On March 9, the Little Learners Preschool at 1000 Harrison St. in La Porte hosted a Make and Take Family Activity Night as a fundraiser for the school.
