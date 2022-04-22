La PORTE — The multi-use trail in La Porte’s Soldiers Memorial Park will be getting a mile longer with approval of an extension to Waverly Road.

The La Porte Park Board approved the design for the next phase of the Stone Lake multi-use trail at Thursday’s meeting. The new 1.1-mile section will extend from the Stone Lake beach house to the parking lot on Waverly Road.

