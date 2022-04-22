Plans are moving forward to extend the Stone Lake multi-use trail with a new 1.1-mile section from the Stone Lake beach house to Waverly Road. A portion of the trail will wrap around the trees east of Cummings Lodge.
Plans are moving forward to extend the Stone Lake multi-use trail with a new 1.1-mile section from the Stone Lake beach house to Waverly Road. A portion of the trail will wrap around the trees east of Cummings Lodge.
Photos by Amanda Haverstick
The second phase of the trail will run along the back side of the T-ball fields and into a section of woods in the park.
The first phase of the Stone Lake multi-use trail concludes just before the beach house.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
This map shows the path of the second phase of the Stone Lake multi-use trail.
Photo provided / La Porte Parks and Recreation Dept.
La PORTE — The multi-use trail in La Porte’s Soldiers Memorial Park will be getting a mile longer with approval of an extension to Waverly Road.
The La Porte Park Board approved the design for the next phase of the Stone Lake multi-use trail at Thursday’s meeting. The new 1.1-mile section will extend from the Stone Lake beach house to the parking lot on Waverly Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.