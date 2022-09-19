LaCrosse has been awarded a $3.27 million grant from the Indiana State Revolving Fund to complete Phase 2 of its Water Infrastructure Improvement Project. It will replace another 51 percent of the town’s water mains, and include new hydrants to provide greater fire protection benefits.
The grant will fund about 92 percent of the project, with the remaining 8 percent paid for from surplus funds that were the result of the first phase of the project coming in under budget by about $400,000.
LaCrosse has been awarded a $3.27 million grant from the Indiana State Revolving Fund to complete Phase 2 of its Water Infrastructure Improvement Project. It will replace another 51 percent of the town’s water mains, and include new hydrants to provide greater fire protection benefits.
Photo provided / Town of LaCrosse
The grant will fund about 92 percent of the project, with the remaining 8 percent paid for from surplus funds that were the result of the first phase of the project coming in under budget by about $400,000.
La CROSSE – The town of LaCrosse has been awarded a grant of more than $3 million to improve its municipal water system infrastructure.
Last week, William Harkins, director of the Indiana State Revolving Fund, announced the town was the recipient of a $3.27 million grant to complete Phase 2 of its Water Infrastructure Improvement Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.