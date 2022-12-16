Renee Hall Lake Hills Elementary STEM School guidance counselor, gets a hug from Lakey the Lion, the school mascot, after receiving the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce Educator of the Year Award on Thursday.
Comcast Business representatives Phillip Goodrich, left, and Deb Piscola, center, presented the award to Hall, then were joined for a photo with the winner, Lakey and Lake Hills Principal Dustin Nelson.
Photo provided / MCAS
Students cheered and held signs expressing their excitement over Hall’s award during a convocation in the Lake Hills auditorium.
Photo provided / MCAS
MICHIGAN CITY — There was a celebration at Michigan City’s Lake Hill Elementary School on Thursday when a popular faculty member received the Educator of the Year Award from the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.
Lake Hills Guidance Counselor Renee Hall received the award in a ceremony in the school auditorium, which was filled with students, faculty and staff members cheering her on.
