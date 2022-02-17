MICHIGAN CITY — Some teachers will go to great lengths to teach important lessons, even taking unexpected baths, getting pied or dying their hair to stress the importance of hearth health.

So when Lake Hills Elementary School students raised $260 for the American Heart Association in a recent online fundraising effort, the most memorable part for the kids was the unique prizes they won.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.