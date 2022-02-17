Lake Hills Elementary School physical education teacher Drew Berry got a face full of pie from second-graders Aurora Garcia, left, and Brianna Demo earlier this month. Brianna chose to throw the pies after placing third in a fundraising contest for the American Heart Association.
Berry, who let the winning students pick their own “prizes,” also ended up getting all wet after the top fundraiser, kindergartener Lauren Gertner and friends, chose to dump ice-cold bowls of water on his head.
Photos provided / Lake Hills Elementary School
The second place finisher, first-grader Braden Bucklo, went for style, having Berry dye his hair pitch black.
