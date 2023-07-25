La PORTE — LakeFest returns to La Porte this weekend with jet ski races, concerts including alt-rockers Everclear, fireworks and even a Nerf gun battle and cornhole tournament.
“We’re looking forward to it. The committee’s put a lot of work into it. We’ve definitely upped the ante this year,” La Porte Parks Supt. Mark Schreiber said at the July 19 La Porte Park Board meeting.
“Now it’s just those final last details – hoping the weather is great and the bands all make it in, and the jet skiers make it in and have a safe weekend,” he said.
Going on Friday through Sunday at Stone, Pine and Clear lakes, the third annual LakeFest will feature water sports, music, arts, food, games and more, all showcasing the city’s abundant natural resources.
Planning for the event began just a few months after last year’s festival, Schreiber said.
“I just want to commend the committee that worked on it. We started in October. It’s a lot of work,” he said.
Noting July’s schedule of Fourth of July festivities, followed by the La Porte County Fair, Schreiber said the hope is to keep LakeFest on the last weekend of July.
“People get used to having the same thing the same weekend,” he said. “We kind of like having a couple weeks separation from the fair as well. We’re hoping that will become the staple. That’s not to say there couldn’t be a curveball.”
The festival is designed to offer a variety of events for everyone. Highlights include the return of the Aqua X jet ski races, live concerts, sand volleyball, a Venetian boat parade, activities for children, an artisan market, outdoor recreational activities and more.
Events begin Friday morning with a Sand Volleyball Tournament at the Dunes Event Center. The tournament lasts all three days of the fest.
Friday evening offers a choice of two concerts. At Stone Lake Beach, ’70s tribute band Catalina Wine Mixer performs with a DJ opening the concert. At Fox Park, Grammy-nominated children’s artist Justin Roberts will perform, with Kalita Magic opening the show.
The P1 AquaX Jet Ski Races, presented by Visit Michigan City La Porte, will be held on Stone Lake from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Top racers from across the country will compete and local jet ski enthusiasts will also have a chance to try the course.
During the July 18 La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety meeting, Schreiber reminded boaters that the lake will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both on Saturday and Sunday.
“(There’s) a lot going on, but obviously the P1 AquaX going on out at Stone Lake is a big one,” he said.
“Anybody that’s either wanting to get out and do some early fishing or if you want to take your boat out of the marina or launch over on Stone Lake, you’ll have to do that prior to 9 a.m. Get yourself out and keep in mind, you won’t be able to get back on to the lake until after 5 p.m. on those days.”
Saturday’s other big event is a concert by ’90s band Everclear in Fox Park. James Neary will open the concert at 6:30 p.m. Midwest Hype will perform at 7:10 p.m. followed by fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Everclear performs at 9 p.m.
Schreiber also told the Board of Works that no major road closures were requested, but they are reminding everyone, especially in the Fox Park area during the Everclear concert, not to park illegally on the streets.
“That’s probably the most important thing, whether it’s Truesdell, McClung, Clear Lake Boulevard or any of the neighborhoods, please do not just leave your vehicle parked illegally on the streets.
“We have to make sure additional emergency services can get to where they need to get for that night. We’ve had a lot of good meetings on a security plan ... making sure we’re ready for the crowd that night,” he said.
Other Saturday events include The Collective Artisan Market in Fox Park; a 5K Run/Walk in Fox Park; the Kids Fun Zone at Unity Park; and a Venetian Boat Parade at Pine Lake.
A new event this year will be a car show by the Rusted Knuckles Car/Truck Club on Sunday in Fox Park.
Returning to Fox Park on Sunday will be a Kids Nerf Gun Battle from 1-2 p.m.; and the Fiesta del Lago Concert featuring Latin music and dancing, as well as Latin cuisine from food trucks.
For more information, visit laportelakefest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.