La PORTE — They had to wait much longer than expected, but for the winning candidates in Tuesday night primary elections in La Porte County, it was well worth it.
A decision by the La Porte County Election Board to withhold all results until the final total was reached, meant no results were available until nearly 10 p.m.
A statement from Election Board President Chuck Watterson and Vice President Nelson Pichardo, said the delay was to avoid a repeat of the 2020 election, when early released totals proved to be inaccurate, leading to two days of confusion as results were recounted.
"Tonight the Election Board decided to release the results at the completion of the 2022 Primary Election only, and not deliver any early results. That decision was based on what happened with the 2020 Primary Election," the statement said.
"In the 2020 Election, early results were posted before a large error was discovered and ultimately rectified. We did not want that to happen again. We believe that the public deserves accurate and correct results given at a reasonable time, instead of rushed and wrong information."
Watterson and Pichardo said the board "devoted an extensive amount of time making sure something like this would never happen again.
"We have preached transparency and accuracy with the election process since we became a board. We did not feel that it was appropriate to release results early this evening before we made sure everything was right."
That was partially due to the use of new electronic polling books across the county, they said in the statement.
"With the new e-pollbooks we wanted to make sure everyone that wanted to vote could vote. This was our first time using these in an election and we feel that they were a great addition, but also wanted to be cautious..."
"We understand that early results are 'fun' and help curb a lot of election night anxiety, but we felt this was the right decision for this election.
When results were finally released, the contenders for offices in the November election were finally set, including two veterans of the La Porte County Sheriff's Office earning the right to try to replace outgoing Sheriff John Boyd.
On the Democratic side, Capt. Andrew Hynek will be the nominee after taking nearly 43% of the vote to edge Al Ott, who had 37.5%, and James Arnold, who had just shy of 20% of the vote. Hynek will face Chief Deputy Ron Heeg, who won nearly 59% of the Republican vote to defeat Andrew Morse, who had just over 41%.
In another closely watched race, Republican Connie Gramarossa took nearly 49% of the vote to easily defeat Nathan Patrick and Liz Bergeron for the right to challenge incumbent Democrat Sheila Matias, who ran unopposed, for the First District seat on the La Porte County Board of Commissioners.
In two contested Republican races for seats on the La Porte County Council, Justin Kiel of LaCrosse easily beat Adam Koronka, 59% to 41%, for the right to face Democrat Mike Kellems in the fall.
In the District 4 race, incumbent Mike Rosenbaum edged Ron Schafer by less than 100 votes, and will face Democrat Lynne Spevak, who ran unopposed, on the November ballot.
At the state level, in a contested Democratic race for State Senate in the 4th District, incumbent Rodney Pol Jr. of Portage won the right to run for a full term – he was appointed by a caucus to succeed Karen Tallian, who resigned the seat.
Pol took 44% in the four-candidate race, with Todd Connor gaining 26.6%, Deb Chubb 21.6% and Ron Meer 7.8% in unofficials results. Chubb did carry La Porte County with just over 32% of the vote.
On the GOP side, Jeff Larson took nearly 79% of the vote to easily beat Johannes Poulard. Larson also took nearly 75% of the La Porte County vote.
In the House, incumbent state Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, easily defeated primary challenger Heather Oake, capturing over 65% of the District 20 vote, and 66% in La Porte County. The Democrats did not field a candidate for the seat.
In two contested primaries for the District 1 congressional seat, incumbent Democrat Frank Mrvan took over 86% of the vote, districtwide, while challenger Richard Fantin has less than 14%.
On the Republican side, Jennifer Ruth-Green won easily with over 47% of the vote, compared to about 22.5% for La Porte mayor Blair Milo, and just over 13 percent for Richard Leyva. Three other candidates each took less than 10% of the vote.
