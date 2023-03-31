Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms, some strong early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 38F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Chef Marcelo Marino speaks at the first program in Hospitality Excellence Series at The Red Door in La Porte on Tuesday. The series is hosted by the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, along with the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center and Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.
La PORTE — On Tuesday the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership, along with the Northwest Indiana Small Business Development Center and Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, held the first Hospitality Excellence Series event, geared toward professionals in the restaurant/hospitality industry.
At The Red Door, keynote speaker Chef Marcelo Marino of La Ventana used the first part of the event to introduce himself and his 35-year career as an internationally acclaimed chef, restauranteur and educator, stating hospitality is his passion and he wants to help local businesses make La Porte a destination, according to LEAP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.