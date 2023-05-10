Major Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army of Michigan City, left, and Nathanial Phillips, a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, are ready for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers. City residents are encouraged to leave a donation of non-perishable food items at their mailbox on Saturday, May 13, to benefit The Salvation Army Food Pantry.
MICHIGAN CITY — Letter carriers across the country will be picking up more than mail on Saturday during the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, an event organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers.
City residents are encouraged to leave donations of non-perishable food items by their mailboxes on May 13 to be collected by letter carriers. The Salvation Army of Michigan City will be the local recipient of these donations, filling the shelves of its food pantry with the items given by the community.
