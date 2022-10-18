Vet the Vote in La Porte County
This message goes out to veterans here in La Porte County. A recent VA newsletter asks veterans to serve as poll workers. The program is "Vet the Vote."
I am a Vietnam-era veteran and a frequent poll worker myself. La Porte County, like most, scrambles at the last minute for poll workers. We always need good, disciplined volunteers. We veterans can step up to help ensure an efficient and trustworthy election.
The pay is about $150 for the day of work, with more for training and meals. Poll sites are wheelchair accessible — disabled veterans are welcome.
Your country needs you again in the November election. Join us at VetThe.Vote (https://vetthe.vote).
Don Briggs,
Michigan City
Supports Wells for Secretary of State
It is the Indiana Secretary of State’s job to oversee elections. To keep our elections fair and free of meddling, we must elect Destiny Wells for Secretary of State.
Wells is a farmer’s daughter, IU graduate, Afghanistan war veteran and active lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. Wells has experience in military intelligence and worked as a deputy attorney general.
She will ensure our elections are fair and free for all Hoosiers. Wells’ opponent, Diego Morales, is an election denier who was removed twice from past Secretary of State jobs due to poor work performance.
Do we want someone like that to oversee our elections? To keep our elections a point of Hoosier pride, vote Destiny Wells for Indiana Secretary of State.
Matt Werner,
Union Mills
Wants to continue serving residents
As a state delegate I began working with Democrats and Republicans to make sure the people of Michigan Township receive their fair share. It’s time for the people to have someone they can trust, who will get the job done and who will be their voice.
As an unelected resident, these attributes were important to me. Unfortunately, I didn’t see many elected officials with the same motives of service. After witnessing “business as usual” procedures, I made an important decision. I am no longer a Democrat, nor Republican. I have decided to run as a Libertarian because when it comes to parties, our county is flawed in its exclusion of Black citizens. They know that it is imperative to vote for the person, not the party.
I currently sit on several boards because of their impact on citizens and the economic growth of our community. I am passionate about being a commissioner on the Michigan City Housing Authority Board as vice president. We have collectively uncovered years of fraud, bad contracts and bad legal services.
We are responsible for millions of dollars, but more importantly, to provide decent, safe, sanitary, low-income housing for not only Michigan Township, but our entire city. I will carry these same attributes as a Michigan Township Board member, if the citizens allow me. As commissioner on Social Status of African American Males I have worked with the president of the La Porte County Council and its Commissioners’ Office in securing funds to provide activities for young African American males.
I am chairman of the Criminal Justice Subcommittee where I fight to make body cam footage free to all residents. I also push for needed criminal justice and police reform.
Given this opportunity and with your support, I will have more opportunities to help more residents.
Rodney J. McCormick Sr.,
Michigan City
Quilt Sale a huge success
Thank you again for getting the word out about our Quilt Sale. We sold over 120 quilts and gave away 50 quilts between the Caring Place for Abused Women and Children in Valparaiso, the Community Reserve in New Carlisle, the Women's Care Place in La Porte and the Stepping Stone Shelter for Abused Women and Children in Michigan City.
We are already working on more quilts for these very worthy places and for the Veteran's Homeless Shelter in South Bend, and all the fire departments throughout La Porte County. It does keep us a bit busy.
Lynda Sardeson,
La Porte Mission Quilters
Council, mayor don't deserve raises
Living in Michigan City, it's really amazing watching a small town think where big shot elected officials seem to lose their minds playing with tax dollars. There isn't one person on that City Council or the mayor that deserves a penny for a raise.
If you can remember there was a day when it was public service. Today it's about the payroll. You all should be ashamed asking for any raise, let alone feel you deserve it.
Your Robin Hood mentality is simply wrong. It's wrong to take more money period, but its understandable why they think they deserve it. There's a big pot of gold they took from you and they continue to waste millions of dollars and have a thirst for more.
Vote them all out. The City Council has two monthly meetings. Those are wages higher than any attorney in the state. Simply shameful.
Roger Willoughby,
Michigan City
