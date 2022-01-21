A vehicle reported stolen in Illinois sits on the side of the Indiana Toll Road near Chesterton with one of its tires flattened following a pursuit that started in Michigan City on Thursday. The driver, an Illinois man, is facing multiple charges.
CHESTERTON – A routine license plate check by police in Michigan City on Thursday afternoon resulted in the pursuit along I-94 and the Indiana Toll road, where the stolen vehicle finally stopped after driving with a flattened tire.
On Thursday afternoon about 4:15 p.m., Indiana State Police Troopers Pratt and Fuertes were patrolling in Michigan City when they observed a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT with Illinois plates.
