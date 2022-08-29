The Michigan City lifeguards saved at least 16 people from drowning off Washington Park Beach this summer, and not a single fatality happened on their watch, according to the Michigan City Fire Department.
MICHIGAN CITY — The lifeguard crew in Michigan City’s Washington Park is working weekends only as summer winds down, but they continue to show their value, making another rescue Sunday – this time a 6-year-old girl.
About 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, one of the last days the crew will be working this summer, lifeguard Brendan Balling noticed a young girl on an inflatable unicorn begin to float out, according to the Michigan City Fire Department, which took over coordination of the lifeguard crews this summer.
