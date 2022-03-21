Some of the contestants in The Collective’s Cutest Pet Contest showed up at a benefit Saturday at Burn ‘Em Brewing in Michigan City, part of a weeklong giveback for Guardians of the Green Mile. Sign up your pet at thecollectivein.com/give. Winners will be announced Saturday at the Artisan Market at the La Porte Civic Auditorium.
La PORTE — A group that helps protect animals from being euthanized by working with shelters is getting some love from a local group of entrepreneurs.
The Collective, a group of Northwest Indiana small businesses, is hosting a community giveback event for The Guardians of the Green Mile, a volunteer group that acts as liaisons between kill shelters and animal rescue groups.
