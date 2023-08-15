ROLLING PRAIRIE — For nearly 20 years, Robert Swan has been responsible for introducing local audiences to opera and classical singing, mainly through a series of concerts he organized at The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks, Michigan.
A trained actor and opera singer himself, he appeared in such films as “The Untouchables,” “Hoosiers” and “Backdraft,” and performed in opera companies around the country.
In a July 2019 article in The News-Dispatch, he joked about how he was the hardest impresario to kill, having survived stomach cancer, blood poisoning and getting hit by a car to continue bringing his shows to local audiences.
But in the end, even he couldn’t win a battle against liver cancer. He passed away Aug. 9 at his home in Rolling Prairie at age 79.
David Fink, who co founded The Acorn, said he first met Swan in 2005 when they were scheming “about building an audience in Three Oaks for classical singing.” He said Swan produced his first show that year, "Christmas at the Acorn," featuring the theater’s pipe organ and a sing-along hallelujah chorus.
Swan later established the non-profit Harbor Country Opera, and brought singers from the Lyric Opera and other established companies to perform in a series of shows he called Opera at the Acorn.
Fink said one of his goals from the beginning of The Acorn was “to bring a big world to a small town,” and Swan helped with that intention.
“He brought high-quality, classically trained singers to Harbor Country and built an audience who love his shows. For many, the exposure showed them how much they enjoyed something they never thought they would like. The shows were anything but boring. Audiences actively listened and rose to their feet with loud applause,” he said.
“Exposure leads to growth and Bob exposed our community to music spanning a couple hundred years and entertained us while also educating us.
"Opera wasn’t originally written for huge opera houses. Opera at the Acorn brought us to the roots of opera where the average person felt at home and enjoyed the entertainment."
"Swan’s programs brought people closer together and created a new community of opera lovers in Harbor Country," Fink said.
"The annual Christmas shows, in particular, had a palpable social component. People were proud to be there and to be seen there.”
Swan’s wife, Barbara Collins, said her husband had been singing in small opera companies around the U.S. prior to establishing what would become Harbor Country Opera. But this limited him to minor roles.
“He was starting late,” she said. “He didn’t have the resume and wasn’t quite given the opportunity. They didn’t appreciate him as much as they should have. He had a wonderful voice."
Harbor Country Opera allowed him to produce shows and sing in major roles. Collins said he got the idea from soprano Christine Steyer, who invited him to Door County, Wisconsin, to perform with a similar company she'd established.
Collins met Swan in 1970 while they were studying under Thomas Wikman, founder of Music of the Baroque in Chicago. They married eight years later.
She said Swan got his start acting at a little theater in Sullivan, Illinois, where he was forced to live in a tent because he couldn’t afford a room, and would hike seven miles back and forth from work.
He was employed pretty continuously thereafter, she said, mainly at Drury Lane Theatre, but one day found himself without a job and needing to collect unemployment.
“It was such a horrible experience for him, he decided if it was this bad, he wasn't going to do it.”
This led him to do voiceover work for such companies as Busch Beer, Nine Lives Cats Food, United Airlines, Schlitz and the Beef Council, even saying the famous line, “Beef, it’s what’s for dinner.”
Collins said this earned them enough money to buy a home in Hyde Park. However, a more lucrative endeavor came when Swan tried his hand at real estate, establishing the Swan’s Way housing development in Harbert, Michigan.
Lots were marketed as “lake listening lots” due to their proximity to Lake Michigan (close enough to hear, but not see), and sold well, she said. This, along with a smaller development Swan handled, allowed them to buy a vacation home in Saugany Lake near Rolling Prairie. They moved to Rolling Prairie full time in 2006.
The business also allowed him to pursue his passion in opera.
In a December 2021 article in the Herald-Dispatch, Swan spoke of the importance of the Acorn’s Christmas show, which he was bringing back after missing a year due to the pandemic.
“It’s a celebration and a commemoration of the feeling of Christmas when I was an 8-year-old choirboy at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Hyde Park [Chicago],” he said. “That was where I first heard the words to ‘Lo How a Rose e’re Blooming’, ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’ and ‘Silent Night'.”
Swan said he’d joked about the show being like a church service without the kneeling.
“But it’s not a joke. The church introduced me to beautiful music – to the music of Bach and Mozart, and Holst and Tchaikovsky. I didn’t know it then, but that would stay with me my whole life,” he said.
“It became even more important to me as I got older. That’s partly the reason I left a growing film career to sing opera, while I still could."
In 2023, Swan attained recognition of a different sort, when he won international awards for an unproduced screenplay he wrote on the life of Samuel Johnson, the writer of the 1755 work, “A Dictionary of the English Language.”
Titled “The Saint and the Scoundrel,” it won both the Jury Prize in the Paris Screenplay Awards, and Best Screenplay in the Toronto Art Film Spirit Awards.
It was also a finalist in the Miami Indie Film Awards, Boston Screenplay Awards, Chicago Screenplay Awards, Festigious International Film Festival, Manhattan International Film Awards and monthly Wiki Screenplay Contest.
And several of Swans friends want to see it through to production.
Betty Hoeffner, co-founder and CEO of the La Porte County-based Hey UGLY, an organization geared toward empowering young people against bullying, substance abuse and suicide, said she lived across the street from Swan for years, and is assisting the family with the publicity after his passing.
She said they want to give Swan his due, and turning his screenplay into a movie would be a dream come true.
“Bob not only brought opera to the area," she said, "but also laughter, love of animals, comedy, friendship and passion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.