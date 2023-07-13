Long Beach PD photo

Deputy Marshal Jason Yagelski of the Long Beach Police Department holds the letter of commendation he received for his actions responding to a fire at a mobile home park.

 Photo provided / Long Beach Police

LONG BEACH — A Long Beach Police officer has been awarded a letter of commendation for his actions after responding to a fire in a mobile home park in Michigan City that was later determined to be an arson.

On Tuesday, May 23, at about 8:30 a.m., Deputy Marshal Jason Yagelski was patrolling near the intersection of U.S. 12 and State Road 212 when he responded to assist the Michigan City Police and Fire departments with an active structure fire at the Dunewood Trailer Park, the Long Beach Police said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.