LONG BEACH — A Long Beach Police officer has been awarded a letter of commendation for his actions after responding to a fire in a mobile home park in Michigan City that was later determined to be an arson.
On Tuesday, May 23, at about 8:30 a.m., Deputy Marshal Jason Yagelski was patrolling near the intersection of U.S. 12 and State Road 212 when he responded to assist the Michigan City Police and Fire departments with an active structure fire at the Dunewood Trailer Park, the Long Beach Police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.